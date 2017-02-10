Police praise motorists for their patience during SH2 crash

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 20:25

Wairoa Police would like to acknowledge the tolerance shown by drivers who were delayed during a crash on State Highway 2 today.

At 7am Police attended a truck crash just north of the Kotemaori settlement.

A truck and trailer unit had overturned on a tight bend, blocking the highway.

It was transporting sheep offal, which was tipped onto the road surface.

"Many motorists had urgent appointments and travel connections which they missed, so we really appreciated their understanding," says Senior Sergeant Tony Bates.

A heavy haulage truck and a 100-tonne crane were brought up from Napier to right the truck and trailer unit and clear the road.

During this operation, there were significant delays for other motorists.

Roading contractors then had to clean the offal, blood, diesel and oil from the road.

There was no detour available and so SH2 was closed from 7am until midday, when one lane was cleared sufficiently to allow traffic through.

Police acknowledge the inconvenience caused and would like to thank the delayed motorists for their patience and understanding whilst the crash was attended to and cleared.