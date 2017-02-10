Police hold concerns for Leslie Martin of Nelson

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 22:50

Police have concerns for a Nelson man who was scheduled to arrive in Westport this earlier today.

82-year-old Leslie Martin was due to arrive at a relative’s house, but there has been no sign of him.

Mr Martin is described as being 185cm tall, of medium build, has silver/grey hair, and walks with a limp due to having a bad hip.

He was reported missing just before 8pm this evening.

"We are asking the public to keep their eyes open for Mr Martin," says Senior Sergeant Clare Robertson of the Tasman District Command Centre.

"Please also be on the lookout for the vehicle he was driving, a 2014 blue Holden Trax, an SUV with the registration HTY668," she says.

If you see Mr Martin or his car, please contact Tasman Police on 03 546 3840, or call 111.