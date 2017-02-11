Police seeking trio in Haumoana homicide investigation

Saturday, 11 February, 2017 - 08:10

Police are seeking three men as investigations continue into a homicide that has rocked the Hawke's Bay seaside community of Haumoana.

On the morning of Monday 6th of February police found 45-year-old Mark Geoffrey Beale, assaulted and left for dead on a Haumoana beach.

He was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital, but died of his injuries that night.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster says police were appealing to the public for information so they could find out why the assault occurred, and provide closure to Mr Beale's family.

"A week into the investigation, we’re getting a good picture of who was at the river mouth where Mr Beale spent his final evening.

"As well as being a favoured fishing spot - including for Mr Beale - the reserve is a popular area for dog walking, cycling, and other recreational activities."

Police had identified, or spoken with about 20 people who had been there that evening, however Mr Foster says they were now looking to identify three Maori men seen fishing there.

"They're not suspects at this stage," he says.

"But we need to get an accurate idea of who was down there."

The three men had been at the scene playing loud music "into the early hours of the morning".

Police were appealing for the men, or anyone who had seen them, to come forward.

Mr Foster says police would also appreciate information about any questionable vehicles seen parked at the two carparks near the area - one at the end of Grange Rd, the other off Domain Rd.

At this stage police were unsure when exactly the assault occurred, but believed it was between 8pm on Sunday and 6am Monday.

A dedicated phone line has been set up for the investigation dubbed Operation Helm.

Police encourage anyone with information to call (06) 873 0519.

Alternatively information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.