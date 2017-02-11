All clear given after water testing

Saturday, 11 February, 2017 - 10:24

Results from daily water sampling in two areas of Lake Taupō affected by wastewater spills earlier this week show the water quality has returned to acceptable levels.

Signage on the lakefront by the Kowhai Road pump station at Rainbow Point and at the stormwater outfall at Two Mile Bay was removed this morning, following confirmation levels are now well within the limits accepted by the Public Health Unit and Waikato Regional Council.

Infrastructure manager Denis Lewis said the investigation into the pipe failure at Rainbow Point that saw at least 10 cubic metres of material enter the lake on Wednesday is continuing. A piece of the pipe had been sent to Wellington for testing to give a clearer understanding of why the failure occurred, he said.

It was expected the investigation would be complete within the next few weeks.