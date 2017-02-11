Poll Results: About half the country wants summer to be more summer-like

Saturday, 11 February, 2017 - 13:41

We've seen some very hot and dry weather lately - but about half of New Zealand is missing out on it, or wants a lot more. This summer we've seen a lot of rain on the western coastline from about Taranaki to Fiordland. Cooler weather has also affected Southland and Otago while it's been windy in Wellington.

Our latest poll results show only 38% say summer has been hot enough so far with an additional 9% saying it's been ok but "could be a bit hotter".

However a total of 54% say they want "many more" hot days or say that this doesn't even feel like summer.

There is some good news. WeatherWatch.co.nz is expecting more summer-like weather in southern and western areas - we also see more days with calm in them coming up for Wellington.

Hopefully the second half of February will see more heat across New Zealand while some of the hot eastern areas see a few more 'refreshing' days. Next week some parts of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne region will again reach 35 degrees, however later next week the highs tumble to the low to mid 20s there.

The tropics north of New Zealand are also very much firing up now - with low pressure forming north of the country over the next week. The models are conflicted about how deep a potential low may be and if New Zealand will be impacted, but often the lows forming north of the country can drag in more heat plus humidity, even if they don't directly come to our country.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz Weekly Polls