Anti-prison marchers delusional - SST

Saturday, 11 February, 2017 - 14:40

A victims’ advocacy organisation says the anti-prison marchers are sadly very delusional people living in dream land.

The founder of the Sensible Sentencing Trust, Garth McVicar, says SST has been responsible for driving much of the legislation that the ‘No Pride in Prisons’ (NPIP) marchers are opposed to.

"These people want to get rid of legislation that has contributed to making New Zealand safer and appear to want to return to the dark ages when criminals were free to commit mayhem in society. Free to murder, rape, maim and pillage at will."

The NPIP say they want to have the 2013 Bail Amendment Act repealed as they say it is partly responsible for what they say is a ballooning prison population.

McVicar says comments like this show just how delusional, mistaken and misguided the marchers are. "These people obviously haven’t done their homework or are simply choosing to ignore the facts. The typical criminal who ends up in prison today has numerous prior offences, many violent. These criminals simply refuse to be rehabilitated and make a deliberate conscious choice to continue with a life of crime."

"I hope these deluded people have spoken to the thousands of victims of the multitude of crimes that have been committed by offenders on bail, parole or some other form of community sentence."

McVicar said despite what the marchers were espousing the reality is that prison is the only effective tool to keep the community safe.

"Many of the NPIP organisers are responsible for the liberal nuttiness that has caused New Zealand’s high crime rates and corresponding prison population. But they seem oblivious to the fact that their ideology has failed and we are now reaping the rewards of their failed social policies."

"These dreamers can’t have it both ways, if they want a liberal society crime will flourish and prison numbers will increase."

"Alternatively if they want a safe society they need to accept that some of the values and yes ‘morals’ that made New Zealand the safe and prosperous country it was will need to be reinstated."