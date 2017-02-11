Man found dead at Hoon Hay named

Saturday, 11 February, 2017 - 15:10

Statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Worner.

Police have now completed their examination of a scene on Tankerville Rd, Hoon Hay, where a person was found deceased on Thursday morning (9 February 2017).

The deceased can now be named as 51-year-old Savita Devi Naidu.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.

There are no suspicious circumstances and Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the death.