Man found dead at Hoon Hay named

Statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Worner.
Police have now completed their examination of a scene on Tankerville Rd, Hoon Hay, where a person was found deceased on Thursday morning (9 February 2017).
The deceased can now be named as 51-year-old Savita Devi Naidu.
The matter has been referred to the Coroner.
There are no suspicious circumstances and Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the death.
