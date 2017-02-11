Cyclist seriously injured in Dunedin crash

Saturday, 11 February, 2017 - 16:30

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a campervan in Dunedin this afternoon.

The crash happened at around 12.50pm on Portobello Road, near The Cove.

The cyclist was taken to Dunedin Hospital with what is believed to be a serious head injury.

Police are investigating and would like to hear from any witnesses to the crash.

Please contact Constable Jon Dunn on 03 471 4800.