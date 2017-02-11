Significant step towards new cycling and walking track

Saturday, 11 February, 2017 - 22:14

The Dunedin Tunnels Trail Trust is a significant step closer to realising its vision for a new walking and cycling track through two disused Victorian tunnels connecting Dunedin to the Taieri Plains.

The Trust today (Friday, 10 February) announced it has a conditional agreement to purchase the property gaining access to the disused Chain Hills rail tunnel which connects Abbotsford to Wingatui.

Trust Chairman Gerard Hyland expressed his thanks to Mark and Jillian North who have agreed to sell their property to enable the potential to be realised.

Mr Hyland says the Trust must now raise around $450,000 in loans and around $100,000 in donations by mid-April in order to confirm the purchase contract. The Trust will then on-sell the property soon as the easement or adjusted boundaries protecting the route are secured.

"This is an exciting and significant development. Access through the Chain Hills Tunnel will enable a relatively flat 4km cycling and walking track connecting Abbotsford and Wingatui, opening up safe and active travel opportunities for school children, families and recreational users" says Mr Hyland.

"However, the hard work begins now to raise the funds required to confirm the purchase."

Mr Hyland says negotiations and design work with Kiwirail will also be needed as to the fencing and surface condition of the trail. An easement survey will also be completed for another adjoining land owner, Clare Noakes, who has been a driving force behind the Trust and who has generously agreed to gift access to her part of the tunnel with the public.

Property owner Mark North says, "After careful consideration we have decided that the best thing to do for both ourselves and the local community is to accept the Dunedin Tunnels Trail Trust's offer of purchase for our property.

"We have enjoyed living in the unique, unspoilt surroundings of our property in Wingatui and hope that future cyclists and visitors to the tunnel will get as much enjoyment out of it as we have. We wish the Trust all the best in their future endeavours as they develop the tunnel for others to enjoy."

Access to the Chain Hills Tunnel is a crucial component in the Trust's ultimate goal to create a walking and cycling track from Dunedin to the Taieri Plains that avoids the major roads, motorways and hills in between. The Trust also aims to re-open the old Caversham rail tunnel as part of this vision.

Offers of assistance for the Chain Hill property purchase can be made by contacting the Trust at contact@dttt.org.nz, and donations can be made online at the Givealittle page https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/chainhillstunnel