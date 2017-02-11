Lotto player from Tauranga wins $1 million

Saturday, 11 February, 2017 - 20:23

If you hear an unexplained whoop of delight, maybe your neighbour is tonight’s First Division Lotto winner, who has just won $1 million in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at New World Brookfield in Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5.5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday.

Every year more than 3,000 community groups and projects around the country receive essential Lotto funding to help make good things happen in their communities - and it’s all thanks to Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.