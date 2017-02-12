Police concerned for the safety of missing 15-year-old

Sunday, 12 February, 2017 - 07:21

Police are concerned for the safety of 15-year-old Benjamin O’Connor who has been reported missing.

Benjamin is autistic and was last seen in the vicinity of the Pt Chevalier Mcdonalds about 2:00am this morning.

Police and his family have concerns for his safety and he is not believed to have any money with him.

Benjamin is described as 5ft 11, slim build, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey Spongebob t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

He may have a grey, striped jumper with him.

Anyone who has seen Benjamin or has any information should call 111.