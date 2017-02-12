Arrest made following incident in Huntly

Sunday, 12 February, 2017 - 15:15

Statement from Waikato West Area Commander, Inspector Naila Hassan.

Following an incident reported in Huntly yesterday (Saturday 11 February 2017), a 27-year-old woman has been arrested by Waikato Police.

She is in custody and faces charges of assault, assault with a weapon, and offensive language, and will appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow (Monday 13 February 2017).

This incident was first reported to Police last night.

After being provided with video evidence, staff have acted quickly to make an arrest.

Police do not condone threatening behaviour.

Complaints such as these will always be thoroughly investigated by Police, and victims should not hesitate to report incidents to us.

While we appreciate the video will generate public discussion, the matter is now before the courts, and Police do not intend to make any further statements.