Police advise residents of training exercises in Lower Hutt this week

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 09:11

Police are reassuring Lower Hutt residents not to be alarmed if they see a Police presence on Oxford Street next week.

Police will be conducting training exercises at the Oxford Street Apartments, 115 Oxford Street in Lower Hutt during the week of the 14th to the 16th February.

The training will take place between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm.

The public may observe Police carrying training firearms at the address and there may be some loud noises coming from the venue, however each training exercise that may generate a loud noise will be initiated by the warning sound of an airhorn prior.

Police would like to reassure residents in the area that there is no cause for concern as it is a routine training exercise, and we thank the public for their cooperation.

If you have any queries or concerns please contact the Wellington Police Communications Centre on (04) 381 2000.