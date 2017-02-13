Weekend missions for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters

|
[ login or create an account ]
Mission number / Time / Westpac 1 or 2 / Location / Mission
10 FEBRUARY 2017
146 / 00.42 am / W2 / Kawau Is / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Kawau Island for a female patient in her 50’s who had fallen onto rocks. She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition. Pic attached.
11 FEBRUARY 2017
147 / 5.50 pm / W2 / Waiheke / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Waiheke Island for a male patient in his 30’s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.
148 / 6.26 pm / W2 / Waiheke / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Onetangi for a male patient in his 80’s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.
12 FEBRUARY 2017
149 00.52 am / W1 / Whitianga / Whitianga crew treated a female patient in her 50’s suffering a hip injury. She was flown to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.
150 / 8.15 am / W1 / Whangamata / Whitianga crew tasked to Whangamata for a female patient in her 70’s suffering a medical complaint. She was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.
151 / 10.43 am / W1 / Whitianga / Whitianga crew tasked (while still at Waikato Hospital on previous mission) to Whitianga for a female patient in her 60’s suffering a medical complaint. She was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.
152 / 3.25 pm / W2 / Waitakere Ranges / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Mokoroa Falls for a male teenager who had suffered a fall from a cliff ledge into a pond. Given the location, the ARHT medic was winch inserted into the scene and the patient was winched out and flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.