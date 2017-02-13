Weekend missions for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 09:41

10 FEBRUARY 2017

146 / 00.42 am / W2 / Kawau Is / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Kawau Island for a female patient in her 50’s who had fallen onto rocks. She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition. Pic attached.

11 FEBRUARY 2017

147 / 5.50 pm / W2 / Waiheke / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Waiheke Island for a male patient in his 30’s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

148 / 6.26 pm / W2 / Waiheke / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Onetangi for a male patient in his 80’s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

12 FEBRUARY 2017

149 00.52 am / W1 / Whitianga / Whitianga crew treated a female patient in her 50’s suffering a hip injury. She was flown to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

150 / 8.15 am / W1 / Whangamata / Whitianga crew tasked to Whangamata for a female patient in her 70’s suffering a medical complaint. She was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

151 / 10.43 am / W1 / Whitianga / Whitianga crew tasked (while still at Waikato Hospital on previous mission) to Whitianga for a female patient in her 60’s suffering a medical complaint. She was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

152 / 3.25 pm / W2 / Waitakere Ranges / Mechanics Bay crew tasked to Mokoroa Falls for a male teenager who had suffered a fall from a cliff ledge into a pond. Given the location, the ARHT medic was winch inserted into the scene and the patient was winched out and flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.