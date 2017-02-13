Children's charity receives $53,000 Christmas present

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 09:52

Generous Kiwi shoppers have raised $53,000 to benefit sick children in Starship Hospital, by donating to get their Christmas presents wrapped at Westfield shopping centres across Auckland.

The money raised will be used to help fund a new procedure room for the general paediatric wards of Starship Hospital. This new facility is one part of a major refurbishment of Level 5 at the national children’s hospital.

Westfield Christmas donations will help provide young patients access to a calm, purpose-built and child-friendly space when they undergo painful or stressful procedures.

Brad Clark, Chief Executive of the Starship Foundation, says; "We are delighted by the generosity of New Zealand shoppers who supported this campaign. It wouldn’t have happened without the help of Westfield centres - for that we are very thankful."

"The way the hospital delivers complex and family-centered care has evolved dramatically since Starship opened in 1991. The wards on Level 5 are the last to be transformed from their original state."

"We are looking forward to opening the doors on a fresh, well-designed environment that optimises the wellbeing and recovery of more than 3,500 children who are admitted to the General Paediatrics wards each year," adds Clark.

Funds raised from Westfield’s gift wrapping campaign will help Starship patients like 15-year-old Ella Taka-Smith who says the improvement of the Level 5 procedure room once finished, will help her immensely.

"I’ve had lots of anxious and emotional procedures in this old room. I can’t wait for the new room to be opened, so it’s more calm and inviting. It will help children using the room in future and will make it easier for the lovely staff who look after us so well," Ella says.

It is the eleventh year Westfield has supported New Zealand charities at Christmas.

Scentre Group’s New Zealand Regional Manager Linda Trainer says, "We love providing our Christmas gift wrapping service as a gift back to our shoppers. It’s wonderful when that is paid forward in donations shoppers make to support our chosen charity. This year’s result for Starship is overwhelming and shows what’s possible when communities support communities."

Across the country Westfield centres contributed to a grand total of $73,000 with Riccarton Mall in Christchurch raising nearly $20,000. Donations will benefit the Maia Health Foundation and their major enhancements to the children’s ward at Christchurch Hospital.