No whales found stranded in Golden Bay today

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 10:10

The pilot whales that were in the area yesterday were last seen late yesterday about 6 km offshore swimming towards Separation Point at the northern end of Abel Tasman National Park. It is hoped they have made their way out to open sea.

Department of Conservation rangers this morning searched coastline on the western side of Golden Bay to as far along the inner side of Farewell Spit as it was possible to go and no stranded live whales were seen.

It was not possible to use a plane or boat to look for whales this morning due to adverse weather conditions, including strong offshore winds and low cloud causing poor visibility.