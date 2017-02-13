New Brighton Library reopens its doors

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 11:14

After more than six months without, the community welcomed back New Brighton Library this morning (Monday 13 February 2017).

The library opened its doors at its usual time, 9am, to members of the community and the Coastal-Burwood Community Board.

The building sustained some moderate earthquake damage in 2011, and work has included repairs to the concrete columns and floors, replacement of the east-facing first floor windows, external painting, new carpet and more.

"New Brighton Library has the best scenery of any of the libraries in our network, and we’re delighted to be able to reopen for the community’s viewing pleasure," says Carolyn Robertson, Libraries and Information Unit Manager with Christchurch City Council.

"This is the first in a series of openings that Christchurch City Libraries has lined up for 2017, and everyone who came along this morning can attest to how good it feels to have a beloved community facility back up and running."

The next library to reopen after earthquake repairs will be Lyttelton Library and Customer Services on Monday 13 March.

New Brighton Library is open 9am-6pm weekdays, and 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday. A temporary library at 60 Brighton Mall served the community while New Brighton Library was closed.