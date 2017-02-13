Disposing of dead whales from Farewell Spit strandings

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 11:25

Most dead pilot whales from the Farewell Spit strandings are on the shore but some dead whales drifting at sea could wash up on beaches in Golden and Tasman bays and in western areas of the lower North Island.

Anyone seeing dead whales washed ashore is asked to report it to DOC’s 24-hour helpline DOCHOTline/0800 36 24 68. DOC rangers will then remove the dead whales or take other appropriate steps.

DOC staff are today working to secure dead whales on the shore on Farewell Spit so they can decompose naturally in the high tide area without drifting out to sea. It is planned to put a fence around a group of about 180 dead whales. DOC staff hope to move together other dead whales scattered over about 500 metres and also fence them off.

The dead whales are in an area of Farewell Spit the public can walk along. The area is currently closed to the public because of the risk from whales exploding. DOC staff will today cut into the whales with a knife to release gas.

When the area reopens to the public, signs will be put in place with information about the dead whales and warning the public not to touch them for health reasons.

It could take several months for the dead whales to fully decompose to skeletons.