Consultation to open on Taupo draft freedom camping guidelines

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 11:27

Feedback on a draft bylaw for freedom camping in the TaupÅ District will be sought from Friday.

At its meeting last week, TaupÅ District Council adopted a draft bylaw for consultation following feedback from the community and recommendations from a working group made up of councillors, council staff, representatives from Destination Great Lake TaupÅ, central government agencies, police, local iwi and hapu and the wider community.

The draft bylaw recommends moving freedom camping sites away from the shores of Lake TaupÅ. There are also 15 proposed sites around the TaupÅ District where freedom camping will be permitted.

Mayor David Trewavas said the draft bylaw looked to ensure freedom camping would be adequately managed in the TaupÅ District into the future.

"We have listened to the community’s feedback and have considered various areas around the district that could cater to increasing numbers of freedom campers. We want to ensure the community is comfortable with where camping is taking place while ensuring visitors continue to have a good freedom camping experience within our district."

Freedom camping is permitted in any local authority area under the Freedom Camping Act, however where there is a good reason to, a bylaw can be made to restrict or prohibit freedom camping from any area within a district. A freedom camping bylaw must not completely prohibit freedom camping in all areas of the district.

Consultation on the draft freedom camping bylaw opens this Friday, February 17 and runs until April 18. Those wanting to have their say on the draft bylaw can do so by visiting taupo.govt.nz/consultation.