High winds causing havoc for drivers on SH2 near Dannevirke

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 12:15

A weather warning has been issued and Police are urging particular caution on State Highway 2 near Dannevirke.

High winds are causing crashes and making driving difficult on the road.

Such high winds can make driving hazardous, particularly for motorcyclists and drivers of high sided vehicles, so we urge all road users to take extra care.

People need to be aware that these winds will also affect items around their properties such as garden furniture and trampolines.