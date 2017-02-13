New plan for disposal of dead whales

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 12:00

DOC has reconsidered its plans for disposal of the dead whales from the strandings on Farewell Spit. The dead whales will now be moved with a digger further up Farewell Spit to the area of the nature reserve that is not open to the public.

The whales will be moved off the shore and into the dunes.

It has been decided it is more suitable to take the dead whales out of the area that is open for public walking access.