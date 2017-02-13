Youth leadership spearheaded in Upper Hutt

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 12:35

Spearhead Leaders is a collaborative initiative between Upper Hutt City Council and Upper Hutt Community Youth Trust. It aims to develop the leadership skills and potential of the City’s youth. Spearhead Leaders has been co-designed by young people for young people-one of three initiatives resulting from a Lifehack project, Oro - Upper Hutt, a youth wellbeing series that took place in late 2016.

"Our involvement in the Lifehack, Oro - Upper Hutt project highlighted that youth want a voice within our community," says Council’s Director of Community Services, Mike Ryan. "The Spearhead Leaders programme is designed to give young people supported, real-life opportunities to develop and practice their leadership skills, and to enhance their voice in the Upper Hutt community."

As well as helping to facilitate the Spearhead Leaders programme, Upper Hutt City Council is contributing funding alongside the Ministry of Youth Development. Along with its commitment to help build community in Upper Hutt, Council hopes to hear an emerging and engaged voice of youth advocacy grow out of the programme.

The four-month programme begins on 24 March and consists of a 2-day adventure ‘boot camp,’ leadership mentoring, and the opportunity to run a youth leadership forum during Youth Week.

The young leaders will have the opportunity to apply everything that they have learned by designing and running a leadership event for over 200 young people during this year’s Youth Week in June. The Spearhead Leaders group will also use their collective voice as guest speakers at the annual Young Achiever’s Awards.

"The Spearhead Leaders programme is a very exciting opportunity for our rangatahi to make decisions, take risks, and grow as leaders," says Cat Gooding from Upper Hutt Community Youth Trust. "If you’re between 12 and 24, and you want to champion the youth voice in our City, then you should to apply."

The Spearhead Leaders programme is limited to 15 places. There is no cost for participants to attend the programme. Applications are now open and close on 22 February. The selection panel is looking for applicants from all backgrounds and life experiences. Any Upper Hutt young person, aged from 12 - 24, who has a desire to lead should apply at www.spearheadleaders.org.nz.