Crash near the Homer Tunnel - Southland

Police are currently in attendance at a crash on the Milford side of the Homer Tunnel in Southland.
One vehicle is involved and has rolled on its side and appears to have gone into the river.
The status of the occupant is currently unknown however ambulance is in attendance and a helicopter has been called to assist.
The road is not blocked.
When further information comes to hand, we will update media.
