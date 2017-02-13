Lincoln research pops cork on lunar-effect wine theory

|
If your wine does not taste as good as it did yesterday don’t blame the moon. Lincoln researcher Dr Wendy Parr and her colleagues in France and Australia investigated the controversial notion that wines taste different in systematic ways on days determined by the lunar cycle.
- They tested the central tenet of the published wine drinkers’ calendar, that there are favourable (fruit day) and unfavourable (root day) times for wine tasting.
- The specific day on which wine was tasted by wine professional did not affect how they were rated.
- Reasons that could underlie such perceived differences including wine composition factors, weather and atmospheric pressure, and human perception factors, including memory and mood of the taster.
For the full story, visit: www.lincoln.ac.nz/news
