Dunedin Police seek helpful driver

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 13:10

Police are appealing to a man to come forward who helpfully assisted a young distressed woman in the early evening of Sunday 12 February 2017.

The woman had got out of a silver coloured four-door car that was facing south.

It was parked on the Southern Motorway near Abbotsford or Fairfield.

The man was driving a red car and he is described as middle aged wearing a Hi-Viz singlet style top. He has a long beard, is of big build and he drove the woman safely to her home at an inner city Dunedin suburb.

Please contact Detective Des Karl of the Dunedin CIB - 471 4800