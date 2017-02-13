Dunedin Police seek helpful driver

|
Police are appealing to a man to come forward who helpfully assisted a young distressed woman in the early evening of Sunday 12 February 2017.
The woman had got out of a silver coloured four-door car that was facing south.
It was parked on the Southern Motorway near Abbotsford or Fairfield.
The man was driving a red car and he is described as middle aged wearing a Hi-Viz singlet style top. He has a long beard, is of big build and he drove the woman safely to her home at an inner city Dunedin suburb.
Please contact Detective Des Karl of the Dunedin CIB - 471 4800
