High pressure extends over South Island

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 14:11

A ridge of high pressure extends over the South Island from Wednesday through to Friday and should move away to the east on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure is forecast to lie over Northland on Wednesday and then slowly extend southwards over the North Island during Thursday and Friday before weakening on Saturday. This trough is expected to bring a period of rain to these areas, with localised heavy falls and isolated thunderstorms possible over the northern half of the North Island.

There is low confidence of rainfall amounts reaching warning criteria in parts of Northland on Wednesday and Thursday, then parts of Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and western Bay of Plenty on Thursday and Friday and finally over the remainder of Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Waitomo on Friday and early Saturday.