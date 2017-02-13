Defamation case struck out

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 14:19

The High Court at Auckland has this afternoon entered summary judgment in favour of Auckland Council Chief Executive Stephen Town relating to defamation proceedings lodged by Penny Bright.

The court has struck out Ms Bright’s particulars of ill-will, and entered judgment in favour of Mr Town on the basis that the defence of qualified privilege applies.

Ms Bright initiated defamation proceedings in relation to comments concerning her unpaid rates made by the council in a press statement in October 2014.

In 2016, the High Court ruled the defence of qualified privilege applied to the press statement.

Today’s summary judgment brings the matter to an end.