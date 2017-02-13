Stellar line-up of mentors announced for mentoring programme

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 14:33

Marc Soper is currently employed as Executive Chef at Wharekauhau Country Estate in the Wairarapa region, where he has spent the past two and a half years.

Marc is the New Zealand Conseiller Culinaire for La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs and is responsible for organising the national Jeunes chefs Rotisseurs competition.

Born and bred in Marlborough, Marc has spent a substantial amount of his career taking part in various competitions, including being part of the gold medal winning New Zealand Culinary Team who competed at the FHA Culinary challenge in Singapore in April 2006 after receiving a silver medal at the Oceania Fest Open Team Challenge competition in Perth in October 2005.

Marc has won and held many competition titles for his culinary skills throughout NZ, including:

Wellington Chef of the Capital 2011, 2015, 2016

NZ Chef of the Nation winner 2005, 2016

New Zealand Beef and Lamb Ambassador 2015

Åra King Best Dish New Zealand 2016

Marc has cooked in some of Europe’s finest Michelin starred restaurants including Residents Heinz Winkler in Germany and Taggenberg restaurant in Switzerland.

In addition to time spent in two of California’s top ranked restaurants - Restaurant Gary Danko in San Francisco and the acclaimed French Laundry restaurant owned by Chef Thomas Keller in Napa Valley. He has also gained experience working in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and Canada.

Marc is a self-confessed food-forager; he loves hunting for the best and freshest produce grown around the Estate and enjoys working closely with his suppliers to share the passion from farm gate to dinner plate. If you cannot find him in the kitchen, you will likely find him knee-deep in the local streams collecting watercress, or atop a ladder picking crab apples.

Marc describes his style as a unique presentation of modern European food with a kiwi twist, using the freshest of New Zealand bounty and sourcing as much local produce as he can.