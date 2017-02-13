Ten contesting vacant Hamilton seat

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 14:37

A total of 10 candidates will contest the Waikato Regional Council Hamilton general constituency by-election. The by-election for one position on the council follows the death of Cr Lois Livingston late last year.

After nominations closed at noon today nominations had been received for the following candidates:

- Tony Armstrong (Rates Control)

- Robert Curtis (Independent)

- James Findlay

- Clyde Graf (Independent)

- Nick Johnston (Independent)

- Rodney Jones

- Pat Piri Kaio

- Adrienne Livingston (Independent)

- Barry Quayle (Independent)

- Guy Sowry (Independent)

The by-election will be conducted by postal vote using the first past the post electoral system.

Voter packs will be mailed to all electors on the electoral roll within the Hamilton general constituency area on 20 March 2017. Candidate names will appear in fully random order on voting papers. This means the candidate names will be arranged in a different order on each voting document.

Voting closes at noon on Tuesday 11 April 2017.