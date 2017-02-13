Calling all pool owners in the Mackenzie District

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 14:46

Do you live in the Mackenzie District and have a spa or swimming pool in your backyard? If so, new legislation means you’ll need to let the Mackenzie District Council know.

It’s now a legal requirement that residential swimming pools are inspected and certified every three years by territorial authorities or by independently qualified pool inspectors. This new legislation came into effect on 1 January, when the Building Amendment Act repealed the Fencing of Swimming Pools Act 1987, bringing the new provisions into the Building Act 2004.

"The three-yearly checks would include making sure that pools and fences comply with the regulations and that for example, gates are self-locking," says Mackenzie District Council Building Control Manager, Grant Hyde.

"The aim is to restrict young children’s access to residential pools and to avoid tragedies and loss of life. Often maintenance issues such as gates no longer closing or inadequate fencing have been a key factor in these tragedies," says Mr Hyde.

Ratepayers will soon receive a letter from the Council asking pool owners to let them know that they have a pool. The new rules are also being publicised on the council’s website.

Together with the requirement for mandatory three-yearly inspections of swimming pools, the new provisions allow safety covers to be used as barriers for spa pools and hot tubs providing they meet certain criteria. The legislation also introduces additional enforcement tools for territorial authorities, including the ability to issue notices to fix.

If you have a swimming pool or spa, please contact Building Control Manager, Grant Hyde, at the Mackenzie District Council:

Email: grant@mackenzie.govt.nz

Phone: 03 685-9010

Postal: Mackenzie District Council, PO Box 52, Fairlie 7949.

For further information on the new rules and regulations please visit the link:

https://www.building.govt.nz/building-code-compliance/f-safety-of-users/pool-safety/