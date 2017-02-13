Crash at Arrow Junction - motorists to avoid the area

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 14:50

Police are in attendance at a two-car crash which occurred at 2.30pm today on the Gibbston Highway, Arrow Junction, near the Crown Range turn-off.

Two cars have been involved and two people are trapped in one vehicle, while a third person has been thrown from a vehicle.

One person is in a critical condition, one is in a serious condition and two people have moderate injuries.

Ambulance and helicopter are on the way to the scene.

The road will be blocked for sometime, and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.