Kirkbride Rd closed due to ruptured gas main

The NZ Transport Agency says Kirkbride Road is closed to due to a ruptured gas main within the SH20A to Airport project.
Emergency services are currently on site, there have been no reported injuries.
Kirkbride Road is closed at the intersection of Ascot Road.
The Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect delays in the area.
