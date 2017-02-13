Woman jumps out of car after attempted abduction in central Auckland

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are currently responding to an incident in which a woman has jumped out of a moving car and been injured in Central Auckland.
At this point in time Police believe the victim has been walking along Ian McKinnon Drive.
She has been forced into a car by an unknown man.
The woman has jumped out of the car in Copeland Street and a member of the public has seen this and called 111.
The woman has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition and Detectives are at hospital with her.
The driver of the car and the vehicle itself are currently outstanding .
At this stage it is believed to be a grey or silver mid-sized SUV, similar to a RAV 4 or Honda CRV.
A number of enquiries are underway to establish exactly what has occurred.
Police believe the car is being driven by a lone man.
No further description of him is available at this stage.
Anyone who has seen this or a car matching this description should call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 immediately.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.