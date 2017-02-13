Woman jumps out of car after attempted abduction in central Auckland

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 15:45

Police are currently responding to an incident in which a woman has jumped out of a moving car and been injured in Central Auckland.

At this point in time Police believe the victim has been walking along Ian McKinnon Drive.

She has been forced into a car by an unknown man.

The woman has jumped out of the car in Copeland Street and a member of the public has seen this and called 111.

The woman has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition and Detectives are at hospital with her.

The driver of the car and the vehicle itself are currently outstanding .

At this stage it is believed to be a grey or silver mid-sized SUV, similar to a RAV 4 or Honda CRV.

A number of enquiries are underway to establish exactly what has occurred.

Police believe the car is being driven by a lone man.

No further description of him is available at this stage.

Anyone who has seen this or a car matching this description should call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 immediately.