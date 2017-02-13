North-east Levin stormwater upgrade to begin

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 16:09

Upgrading stormwater infrastructure in north-east Levin is to begin later this month.

The first phase of the project will see construction including new, larger pipes and pumps for Kennedy Drive, Okarito Avenue, as well as a new and larger pipeline along Fairfied Road between Kennedy Drive and Roslyn Road.

In addition, Fairfield Road will be further improved to include new kerb and channel, stormwater grates and a shared pathway on the eastern side of the road.

Work is expected to begin in mid-to-late February and completed by this July. Horowhenua District Council asks that residents be patient with any disruption to normal traffic flow and that motorists drive with care in these areas during the construction period.

An information presentation for north-east Levin residents will be held on Tuesday 21 February at 5.30pm in Chambers at Horowhenua District Council, 126 Oxford Street, Levin.

Council Design Engineer Garth Flores said the upgrades will reduce the risk and frequency of flooding in the area, and also prepare for future development in the area around Fairfield Road and south of Roslyn Road. The area is already zoned residential and current estimates are that approximately 600 new sections could be developed in this area.

"Horowhenua District Council also plans to install a series of flood attenuation ponds at the corner of Fairfield and Roslyn Roads. These ponds will reduce the run-off peak and allow sediment to settle out of the stormwater, thus improving the water quality".