New dog on-leash area for Whitireia Park

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 16:27

Gallivanting pooches take note - you need to be on a leash at Onehunga Bay in Whitireia Park.

The broad popularity of Whitireia Park has led to a dog on-leash area that has just come into effect around the beach, parking area and picnic area at Onehunga Bay. Dogs can be off-leash in the rest of the park, but must be in sight and under voice control.

The dog-on leash area was developed based on feedback from the community when the new management plan was developed and approved by the Whitireia Park Board and Greater Wellington Regional Council.

"We want everyone who comes to the park to have an enjoyable time, and some people have been telling us they want an area where dogs are on leads at all times," says Barbara Donaldson, Whitireia Park Board chair and GWRC councillor.

"The picnic area and beach around Onehunga Bay is very popular and not everyone likes dogs. We would really appreciate owners respecting the on-leash area and using the dog-poo bins provided.

"There are map boards on site so everyone knows where the on-leash site begins and ends and people and pooches can all enjoy the park."