Summer nights concert success

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 16:29

The sun was shining brightly when the Warratahs performed to a crowd of over 1,100 at Saturday’s Summer Nights Music concert at the Rhododendron Dell in Stratford.

"We hit the jackpot with the weather. Everything came together perfectly for a great night out," says Kate Whareaitu, Director Community Services.

The Rhododendron Dell proved to be a fantastic venue, providing a picturesque setting for the entertainment.

"It was great seeing families out with their picnic baskets and such a wide range of age groups together having a good time. Both acts were very complimentary of each other and popular with the crowd," says Kate.

With a toe tapping mix of country, rock and folk music, Rick Coplestone and Janet Muggeridge provided a great opening for the main act.

The Warratahs were on form, showing why they are one of New Zealand’s best selling country rock bands, playing a selection of their old and new hits which everyone could enjoy.

Summer Nights is an annual event organised by the Stratford District Council, with sponsorship from the TSB Community Trust. Special thanks goes to Dairymaster for providing train rides on the ever popular Dairymaster Express, MC Brian Vickery and Stratford Primary School for their assistance with parking.

"We would also really like to acknowledge the crowd and thank them for keeping the litter to a minimum. It was great to see the pride that everyone showed in keeping the park so clean and tidy," says Kate.

Holding the event in King Edward Park was also timely, given the current consultation out on the reserve management plan as part of planning for Stratford 2035. Submissions close 17 March.

The Summer Nights festival continues with free movies in the park this Friday 17 February. There has been a change in venue for the movie night which will now be held at Victoria Park in front of the rugby grandstand.

Summer Nights Movies start at 5.30pm with The Secret Life of Pets, followed by My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 at 8.00pm with duo ‘Just Us’ providing entertainment between screenings. Food stalls will also be available at the event.

For more information visit Council’s website, www.stratford.govt.nz or call 06 765 6099.