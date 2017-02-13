State of Emergency declared in Hastings district

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 16:31

A State of Emergency was declared in the Hastings district this afternoon, in the wake of a number of dangerous rural fires. The main concern is a fire on Waimarama Road. The fire has destroyed one home and is threatening others. Several homes have been evacuated. Waimarama Road is closed and is being used as a firebreak, however police are allowing vehicles out from the affected around. No one is being allowed into the area.

Power has been turned off to Waimarama and Ocean Beach as a precaution with 707 properties affected.

Residents in the affected area are being asked to conserve water, and a complete outdoor watering ban has been imposed. This is to ensure there is enough water in the reservoirs for drinking and to fight fires.

Schools in the area were notified and a number of school buses carrying children have left the area.

Civil Defence staff are available at the Havelock North Function Centre for anyone needing assistance. The Colin White Rd fire (Raukawa) is in grassland with scattered trees. It had burnt around 270 hectares by 9.00 this morning. There are still hot spots and strong winds and high temperatures could challenge the perimeter.

A fire at Ripia River, northeast of Puketitiri has burnt 87 hectares but is 90% contained.

The Endsleigh Road fire is now out.

A fire south of Te Hauke is under control but being monitored.