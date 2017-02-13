Fifth partnership school application round opens

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 16:53

A fifth Partnership Schools | Kura Hourua application round is now open, Under-Secretary to the Minister of Education, David Seymour, has announced.

Expressions of Interest will be accepted from now until 3 March.

"Partnership Schools provide talented educators with the opportunity to innovate, meeting student needs through specialisation and local knowledge," says Mr Seymour.

Applicants should have either a focus on science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) or on priority learners (Māori, Pasifika, students from low socio-economic backgrounds, and students with special education needs.)

Round 5 also invites applications from TEIs (Tertiary Education Institutions) interested in sponsoring Partnership Schools.

Tender documents are available here: https://www.gets.govt.nz/MEDU/ExternalTenderDetails.htm?id=18381396

This round will see successful applicants opening their school(s) in 2019.

Applicants are also encouraged to contact E Tipu e Rea (www.etipuerea.org), an independent organisation that supports prospective Partnership Schools sponsors.

Round 5 is expected to deliver around five new schools.

Round 4, for schools opening in 2018, is still underway. The outcome of this application round will be announced in due course.