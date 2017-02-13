HBRC water take ban update: temporary reprieve for irrigators

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 16:49

Due to the rain last week, some irrigators have had a temporary reprieve as levels rose in some stream and rivers. A few irrigation bans were able to be lifted this week but with little rain forecast in the near future, and the current warm, windy conditions, they are likely to come back on quickly.

A total of 28 bans are in force.

In Hawke’s Bay, some of the 35 streams and rivers regularly gauged for summer flows are switched into ‘ban’ status when water flows drop to pre-set low-flow limits. During a ban, consent holders are not able to take water for crops or pasture, but are able to take water for domestic and stock supply.

Irrigators should check the Regional Council’s website daily to make their own assessment on how rivers are tracking. A quick view map plus up to date details are on http://www.hbrc.govt.nz/services/water/low-flows/ - or search on #lowflows.

Total bans currently operating as at 13 February:

Ngaruroro River at Whanawhana, KaramÅ« Stream, Mangateretere Stream, Karewarewa Stream, Poukawa Stream, Tukipo River, and Papanui Stream.

Partial bans operating as of 13 February:

Tutaekuri River at Puketapu (for consents linked to flows of 3,800 litres/second), Ngaruroro River at Fernhill (for 5000 l/s), Raupare Drain (for 549 l/s), Maraekakaho Stream (for 250 l/s), Tukituki River at Red Bridge (for 22,022 l/s) and at Tapairu Road (for 5000 l/s), Waipawa River at Waipawa SH2 (for 3400 l/s).