Crash at Milford near the Homer Tunnel - update

One person, the male driver from a one-car crash at 12.10pm today has died at the scene. The car appears to have rolled down a bank into the river.
A second occupant, was taken to the local medical centre to be assessed.
Serious crash unit have conducted a scene examination.
