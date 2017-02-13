Eight fire crews to monitor Waimarama fire overnight

Monday, 13 February, 2017 - 20:21

Eight fire crews will continue to monitor the Waimarama Fire overnight, concentrating mainly on ensuring buildings are protected.

Hastings Civil Defence staff worked until 10pm on Monday night, and will resume at 7am Tuesday morning.

The main concern to residents near the fire zone will be a change to wind direction on Tuesday morning, which could fan smouldering embers and push the fire front into a new direction.

Waimarama Road re-opened to the public at 6pm on Monday night. Craggy Range Road (off Tukituki Road) and Lopez Lane remain closed. Thirty-seven people were evacuated from 20 houses, while residents earlier evacuated from 23 homes on the Waimarama side of the fire were given clearance to return home from 6pm Monday night.

Power was restored to all but eight houses at 7pm on Monday night. Cellphone signal sites operating on separate power supply are unlikely to return to mains power until Tuesday morning. Seven firefighting aircraft will be back on duty on Tuesday morning, checking the current fire situation at Waimarama as well as undertaking checks on today’s fire sites near Ripea Stream - Puketitiri, Endsleigh Road - Havelock North and Colin White Road - Te Hauke.

The Welfare Centre operating at Havelock North Function Centre was stood down at 7.30pm on Monday night. Two generators are on hand as backup to the Waimarama water supply system.

Residents are asked to stay vigilant and keep an eye on Hastings District Council’s Facebook page, HB Emergency websites and/or your local radio station.