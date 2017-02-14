No stranded whales in Golden Bay this morning

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 07:53

DOC rangers have found no stranded whales in a search this morning of Golden Bay coastline, on Farewell Spit and down to Collingwood. This is good news.

The pod of 150 or more pilot whales that were milling around off the coast of Pakawau yesterday afternoon also could not be seen from shore.

It’s not known at this time where the whales are but DOC staff and Project Jonah remain ready to respond if a report comes in of whales stranding.

The dead whales on Farewell Spit were yesterday moved with a digger to dunes in the area of the nature reserve that is not open to public walking access.