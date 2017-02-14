Name released of man who drowned at Eastbourne Beach

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died while swimming at Eastbourne Beach, Lower Hutt on February 5th 2017.
He was 30-year-old Joshua Caleb Rongomai Leadbetter of Lower Hutt.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Leadbetter’s family and friends.
