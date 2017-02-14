Warbirds Over Wanaka 2018 tickets on sale

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 09:10

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow organisers have been encouraged by early ticket sales for their 30th anniversary Airshow at Easter 2018.

A special pre-sale period for Warbirds Over Wanaka Club members and the first public sales this week have seen strong interest already, especially in the Airshow’s premium Titanium and Gold Passes.

Event Manager Mandy Deans says, because there are no gate sales for these top tickets they are always popular early on and people like to book now so they don’t miss out.

"Because 2018 will celebrate 30 years since the very first Wanaka Airshow we are planning some very special displays both in the air and on the ground. We are hoping the final line up will be one of the best in years."

Mandy says the other feature of ticket sales for 2018 is the fact that they have been able to hold the price of all General Admission passes for the second airshow in succession. This includes the three-day GA pass and Family GA pass.

"It’s important that we keep our airshow affordable, especially for families, and this is one way we can do that. Despite increasing costs in some areas of the operation we are able to hold GA ticket prices because of the fantastic support we get from our sponsors and funders."

Tickets for the world-renowned event are now on sale via the new WOW website www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com or through TicketDirect www.ticketdirect.co.nz

The Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is being held at Wanaka Airport on March 30th, 31st and April 1st next year with the popular Rides Day on April 2nd.