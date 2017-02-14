Police name man killed in Taupo driveway

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 09:25

A man killed by a reversing vehicle in the driveway of a Taupo house on the night of Friday 11 February can now be named.

He was David Paramena Mitchell, a 53-year-old Taupo resident.

"This is another tragic loss of life from a driveway incident," says Senior Sergeant Fane Troy of the Taupo Area Road Policing Group.

"It is a timely reminder to take care in and around driveways, and it shows that young children are not the only ones vulnerable to these types of incidents."

"Police therefore encourage drivers to ensure that driveways are clear of all people when moving vehicles."