Christchurch Police investigating Bishopdale aggravated robbery

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 09:31

At approximately 10:10pm last night Police received a report of an aggravated robbery at the Domino’s on Harewood Road, Bishopdale.

Two men who were heavily disguised have entered the store carrying a firearm and a knife.

The two staff members working were threatened by these men and despite following the requests of the offenders, both were stabbed.

One received serious but non-life-threatening wounds to the stomach and was transported to Christchurch Hospital, the other was treated at the scene.

The offenders fled the store with an undisclosed sum of money.

Police immediately made enquiries in the area in an attempt to locate the two men but failed to find them.

Today a scene examination is taking place and CIB are investigating.

Police are also working carefully with the staff members involved.

Victim Support services are being provided.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have knowledge of this offending or may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time.

Also, if anybody in the Bishopdale or Harewood areas finds any discarded clothing we ask that they contact us immediately.

People can ring Christchurch Police on 03 373 6400 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Acting Detective Sergeant Simon Keith