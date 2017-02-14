Families lead Valentine's Day protest - Stand With Pike

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 09:46

Families of the 29 men killed at Pike River are asking for a Valentine’s Day gift of justice for their loved ones and calling on Solid Energy not to seal off evidence of the cause of one of the worst disasters in New Zealand history.

The families will lead a protest outside Solid Energy’s national headquarters on William Pickering Drive in Christchurch from 4pm today.

Anna Osborne’s husband Milton was killed in the disaster, and she says that by trying to seal off the entrance to mine, the company is robbing her of justice for her husband’s death.

"Milton was an incredible man - a loving husband, a devoted father. He was the love of my life, and there’s no way in hell I’m giving up until I get justice for him.

"None of the 29 will ever spend another Valentine’s Day with their loved ones. I don’t want to be protesting, I don’t want to still be having this fight. But when you love someone, you do right by them - and I’m going to do right by my man.

"The people running that mine cut corners, they ignored warnings and my husband was killed because of it. They got to walk away because the evidence was left down in that mine.

"Everyone knows you don’t tamper with a crime scene but Solid Energy is trying to seal this one off forever."

The families are asking for the Government to fund a recovery plan that experts, including Tony Forster, the former head of Mines Safety New Zealand, have already agreed can be done safely.

"We’re not asking anyone to go into the mine - just into the drift tunnel that leads to it, which could hold evidence, and remains of our loved ones. International experts tell us the drift can be re-entered safely - it’s just a matter of cost.

"Our message is simple: put your conscience ahead of money, do the right thing, and let us get justice for our loved ones and help save other miners," says Anna.