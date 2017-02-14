Not a happy valentine's for Otago lab animals

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 10:09

The New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS) presented Professor Richard Blaikie of the University of Otago with an oversized card and presents for Valentine’s day. After these gifts weren't collected by Prof. Blaikie, they were left outside the main entrance of the University of Otago Campus early, this morning.

Eleven presents were gifted to the university, one for each type of animal used by the university for research, testing and teaching. The total number of animals used in 2015 exceeded 13,500, and the vast majority of these were subsequently killed.

"We felt Valentines day was the perfect occasion to send a message on behalf of all of the animals who were used by the university last year, and who will be used in the future if the new $50 million animal lab is built; Have a heart Otago, Stop the Otago Animal Lab!

"If Otago wishes to be a forward-thinking, influential academic institution it should be promoting the development of, and embracing new research methods and technologies, not simply reiterating the same conclusions that vivisectors have ascertained over and over." said NZAVS Executive Director Tara Jackson.

"There is a large body of scientific literature which denounces the value of animal testing. The fact that so many drugs are shown to be ineffective in human clinical trials after extensive animal testing really speaks for itself," said NZAVS Campaign Manager Cressida Wilson.

NZAVS will continue to campaign against the new animal lab until the facility changes its focus to non-animal based research methods.