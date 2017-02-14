Youth Council seeks future leaders

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 11:16

Young people from around the Far North will have an opportunity to build their leadership skills in 2017.

Applications are now open to all youth aged 12-24 and living in the Far North to join the Far North Youth Council, says Aya Morris, Far North District Council Community Development Advisor.

In 2016, the Far North Youth Council achieved a number of successes, such as participation in youth mentoring and leadership training that allowed youth councillors to support the District’s young people in a range of ways. This included three successful youth events in Kaikohe, Kerikeri and Kaitaia, and support for a youth suicide prevention concert held in Kaitaia.

"Several of our Youth Councillors have moved out of the district to follow education and employment opportunities, which is why we have the current vacancies," said Ms Morris.

In 2017, the Far North Youth Council will participate in the Future Leaders programme, provided by the Inspiring Stories Trust. This is supported with funding from the Ministry of Youth Development.

Youth councillors will also continue working on the development of a Youth Policy for the Far North, with young people invited to submit feedback via an online survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FNYouthengagementsurvey

You can apply to join the Far North Youth Council online at http://www.fndc.govt.nz/online-forms/public/far-north-youth-council-application or find out more on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/FarNorthYouthCouncil/