Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 11:20

Orion services affected by Port Hills fire The Port Hills fire has impacted services to Orion customers in two areas.

Around 19 power poles have been significantly damaged in Early Valley Road, at the back of Tai Tapu Valley in the Halswell area, and 31 customers are without power.

The power poles will require replacement, however access is restricted at present, due to the fire.

Two power poles have been significantly damaged in Dyers Pass Summit Road and 19 customers are without power.

As soon as the NZ Fire Service allows safe access to these areas, and contractors are able to fully assess the damage, Orion says replacing the damaged poles will be done as quickly as possible.

Once the damage to the lines is fully assessed, Orion expects to restore services progressively over the next few days.